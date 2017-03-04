Sheriff's deputy arrested for domestic assault

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday.

Deric Hoffman, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell confirmed Hoffman is a sheriff’s deputy.

According to the police report, Hoffman reportedly assaulted his wife during a fight. Reportedly, the dispute involved a police sticker on the victim's car. Investigators said a knife was involved, but no serious injuries were reported.

The report stated the two were experiencing marital problems leading up to the altercation.

Neighbors said they weren’t surprised to hear about the incident.

“I was always worried because he kept a gun on him,” one neighbor said. "One time I was out there washing the car and she said that she was scared."

People who live in the area want an end to domestic violence.

"All that fighting and shooting and killing is not necessary," a neighbor said.

SCSO said Hoffman was off-duty at the time of the incident. SCSO officials said the arrest is an Memphis Police Department case and they will not comment.

