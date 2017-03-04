Father begins domestic violence foundation after daughter's death

Saturday was a tough day for Anthony Giordano. It would have been his daughter’s 19th birthday.

His daughter Sunny was stabbed and killed over July 4 weekend in Nashville in a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend.

“She was my daughter, and I have three daughters, and I still have three daughters but one in spirit,” Giordano said.

Through the loss of his daughter, he has become inspired.

“When I wake up in the morning, I hear her tell me, ‘Daddy get up.’ She wants me to help her friends, and she wants me to just try to help, help people not to get in the situation she got in,” Giordano said.

That’s why he’s in the process of starting a foundation in Sunny’s honor. Anthony hopes to raise money and awareness for domestic violence around Memphis.

“Keep her name alive, and that's why we're trying to start this foundation, the Sunny Foundation,” he said.

Saturday, people gathered in a place Sunny loved to visit to send a little love to Sunny in the sky on her birthday and tell others about domestic violence.

“She’ll never be forgotten. Never.”

