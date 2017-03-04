'Dancing For Our Stars' raises money for a good cause

Local Mid-South celebrities danced for a good cause Saturday night.

“Dancing For Our Stars” is an annual event that benefits the Baddour Center, which cares for adults with mental disabilities.

WMC Action News 5’s Justin Jaggers busted his best moves to help the cause.

“I was so nervous out there, but I’m glad people liked it,” Jaggers said. “I’m glad this was for a good cause, and this was an amazing experience.”

Justin and his partner, WMC’s Maggie Green took home the Goodwill Partner Award.

