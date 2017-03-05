E. Barron homicide ruled justifiable

Memphis Police Department released the name of the man who was killed in the 1300 block of East Barron Circle on Saturday.

Officers identified the victim as Travis Johnson, 27.

A woman called police stating that her boyfriend had been shot. Police found Johnson and another victim, a 53-year-old man, who both had gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m.

Johnson was found lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

According to the investigators, the 53-year-old victim went to investigate who hit his car when he was shot. Johnson’s vehicle allegedly hit the man’s car. The two began to ague and Johnson shot the other man. The victim’s son, who was with him, shot Johnson after he began shooting first.

Police said the shooting was ruled as a justifiable homicide.

This is the city’s 32nd homicide.

Police have not released the second victim’s name.

No arrests have been made.

