Person critical after stabbing in Frayser

A person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

The stabbing happened in the 3700 block of Range Line Road just before 8 a.m.

A woman told police that a man came to her door bleeding, but he ran next door. When officers arrived, they found the victim who said he had been stabbed by his mother’s boyfriend. The suspect then left the scene.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help officer, call Memphis police at 901-545-COPS.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.