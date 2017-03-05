MPD: Son arrested after stabbing father during dispute

A 22-year-old man is in custody after reportedly stabbing his father.

The stabbing happened in the 2000 block of Nedra Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood just after 10:30 a.m.

According to Memphis police, there was a disagreement between the father and son. The father reportedly sprayed the son with pepper spray and the son stabbed the father several times.

The victim, who is 50 years old, was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The son was arrested. MPD has not said if he will be charged.

