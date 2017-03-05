VIDEO: MPD Dir. Rallings, 'Sassy Seniors of Memphis' enjoy fun dance session

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings got a lesson in the art of dance thanks to the lovely ladies of “Sassy Seniors of Memphis.”

MPD posted the adorable video to their Facebook page.

In the video, you see Rallings and the wonderful ladies “getting down” to Wham’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” New Edition’s “Candy Girl,” and Memphis’ own Al Green’s “Love and Happiness.”

The ladies showed Rallings that seniors can still shake it. And Rallings had a surprise of his own, as he showed the ladies his smooth moves.

The video was full of fun and giggles.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.