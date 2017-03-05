2 critical after shooting, crash near Wooddale High

Two people are in critical condition after being shot and crashing their vehicle across the street from Wooddale High School.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. The victims were found in the 3300 block of Castleman Street in a car that had crashed into a tree.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots followed by a loud crash.

“It was just so loud. It sounded like a bomb. It sounded like somebody dropped a bomb,” one neighbor said.

Two neighbors who did not want to be identified said they came outside to see the frightening scene.

“When they pulled her out, they both looked so lifeless. They had blood all on them and they looked like they were hurt real bad.”

The two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man had injuries from the crash, and the woman had been shot.

Neighbors were upset at the proximity of the incident to Wooddale High School and Middle School.

“I think it's really ridiculous actually, because children have to go there,” neighbor Rachel Richardson said. “What if a child was walking up and down the street?”

The victim told police she was shot at by an unknown person in a black Cadillac Escalade.

No one is in custody at this time.

