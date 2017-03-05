Thunderstorms likely this week

A weather system will move through the Mid-South on Monday and Tuesday, which will cause a high chance for rain and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Areas along and west of the Mississippi River will be waking up to sprinkles on Monday morning. It won't rain at your house all day, but you will have a high chance of at least a few showers through the early evening. The heaviest, widespread rain will arrive around 11 p.m. and will last all night. No severe weather is expected on Monday.

TUESDAY: A cold front will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds early Tuesday. The heavy rain will start around 1 a.m. and continue through 9 a.m. The highest rain chances will be during the first part of the day, and we will see rapid clearing after 3 p.m. Severe weather threat is low, but strong winds are possible on Tuesday morning. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be a concern.

