Timberlake preaches inclusion after winning 'Song of the Year'

Justin Timberlake added more hardware to his trophy case Sunday.

Memphis’ own JT won Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for his song “Can't Stop the Feeling.”

Timberlake offered up an inspiring acceptance speech after winning, preaching inclusion and togetherness, which he said was the inspiration for the song.

“Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it’s because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are," Timberlake said. "Because being different means you make the difference.”

Watch the speech below:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.