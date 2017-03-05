River Series reveals 2017 lineup

The River Series at Harbor Town Amphitheater kicks off on April 23 in Downtown Memphis for another family-friendly music experience. The three shows will feature bands selected by Goner Records and Shoulder Tap Records. It is funded by the Downtown City Commission.

A minimum donation of $5 is required at the door and all proceeds benefit the Maria Montessori School. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the shows start at 4 p.m. The Amphitheater is located at 740 Harbor Bend Road behind the Maria Montessori School in Harbor Town.

April 23rd

Rev. John Wilkins with Crystal Shrine (from Those Darlins) and DJ Leroy

May 21

Tobin Sprout (member of Guided by Voices) with Elf Power and DJ Hot Tub Eric

May 28

Robyn Hitchcock with Robby Grant and DJ Eddie Hankins

