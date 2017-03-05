Man killed during robbery at hotel

Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide at a hotel in Memphis.

Police said they received a shots fired call at Fairfield Inn and Suites on Macon Road around 9 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was in a room with two other men while on the phone with another person, possibly making arrangements for a drug deal.

Two men then pulled up to the scene and tried to rob the three men. The victim did not comply and was shot.

Police said the suspects sped away in a dark gray Nissan Rogue. The shooter was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.