Driver in reportedly stolen car charged with vehicular homicide

A person is dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Binghampton.

Memphis Police Department said officers found a stolen Lexus from West Memphis, Arkansas. Officers followed the car to the Dixie Queen lot near the intersection of Summer Avenue and Hollywood Street. When officers pulled behind the car, the driver sped off.

Before officers could pull the driver over, the Lexus crashed into a GMC Terrain on Hollywood Street near Sam Cooper Boulevard. The 40-year-old woman driving the GMC died on the scene; her passenger, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested the Lexus' driver, 26-year-old Toutka Southavilay, and charged her with aggravated assault, theft of property, vehicular homicide, and evading arrest.

The 24-year-old passenger in the Lexus, Jimmy Do, tried to run from the scene. He was captured on Autumn Street and arrested.

