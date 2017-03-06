Woman dies in car from apparent overdose with 3-year-old inside

A woman died from an apparent drug overdose while a 3-year-old was inside the car with her, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD found the woman slumped over in a white Honda Civic around 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of American Way and Mt. Moriah Road.

Officers said the 3-year-old was strapped into a car seat. The child was not injured.

MPD said the child is safe and is now with a family member.

MPD has not released the name of the woman or her relationship to the 3-year-old.

