MPD: Car runs stop sign, crashes into Cordova school bus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A school bus crashed near the intersection of Trinity Road and Walnut Bend Road on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver of a Ford Fusion ran a stop sign and crashed into the school bus. 

The driver of the Fusion was injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The driver was also issued a ticket for running the stop sign and not having a driver's license.

Students were on the bus, but none of them were injured.

