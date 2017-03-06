3 children hurt in hit-and-run at Hickory Ridge Middle School

Memphis Police Department confirmed it is investigating a hit-and-run at Hickory Ridge Middle School.

The department said three children were hurt and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A woman driving a light blue Nissan crashed into the children as they crossed the street in a crosswalk. That driver has been named as a wanted suspect.

Tim Joyner has two small children who enjoying playing outside in their Hickory Hill neighborhood. Joyner said stories like this make him worry for their safety.

In addition to hoping officers are able to identify and catch the driver, Joyner said he hopes more safety measures can help prevent crashes like this in the future.

"They need to put some like some kind of little barriers or speed bumps and make people slow down," Joyner said.

