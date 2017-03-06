3 tips to choose the best credit card

Consumer experts said your credit score can affect things like buying a house, buying a car, or getting a new credit card. Protecting yourself can be just as important as picking the right card.

According to Bankrate, you should be weary of the gas pump. The website said skimmers can be built into the gas pump. They suggested checking the tamper stickers on the pump and paying inside.

Bankrate also suggested checking your credit reports. They said this can help find crooks who may be opening credit cards in your name. You can find credit reports for free.

Tuesday morning on WMC Action News 5, we will break down three tips that can help you switch credit cards without letting your credit score dip. You may need a higher limit, look for perks, or just want to find a lower interest rate. We'll tell you the three things you can do, Tuesday morning on WMC Action News 5. The news starts at 4:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.