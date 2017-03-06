VIDEO: Downtown graffiti suspects cause thousands in damages

Surveillance video captured several suspects spray painting a building in Downtown Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said the three suspects may have been responsible for several incidents of "tagging" in the Downtown and South Main area, totaling thousands of dollars in damages.

"It hurts our building, but it hurts Memphis too, and Downtown," Glenda Wade said.

Wade helps manage the condos at Waterfront Plaza. Two weeks ago, she found five different tags of graffiti on the Beale Street side of their building. Two suspects reportedly spray painted graffiti as they walked up the street while another stood look out.

"I just really thought, these kids really need to be home studying, not walking around at 10 o'clock doing vandalism," Wade said.

Wade thinks if the suspects are caught, they should be forced to give back to Downtown Memphis. Others agree.

"The best punishment will be for them to contribute more art to the city," Kenya Sparks said.

"Community service would probably be the best," Shaquil Hudson said. "Go clean up the community or go clean up other graffiti."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip anonymously at www.528cash.org.

