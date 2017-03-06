More social media use could equal more loneliness

Social media has Americans feeling more connected, but at the same time, as lonely as ever.

A new study of 1800 young adults found those who spent more than two hours a day on social media were twice as likely to feel isolated than those who spent less than a half an hour on these sites.

People who checked their accounts at least 58 times a week had triple the odds of feeling lonely than infrequent users.

Experts said social media can too often replace face-to-face interactions.

The sites can also lead to jealousy and a distorted belief that others are leading happier lives.

The study involved 19-32-year-olds, who filled out questionnaires about time on 11 of the most popular social media sites.

Copyright 2017 NBC News. All rights reserved.