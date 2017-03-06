7-year-old dies in Humboldt, TN house fire

A 7-year-old boy died from smoke inhalation when the house he was living in caught fire in Humboldt, Tennessee.

The fire started in the home on Etheridge Street at approximately 2 a.m. Monday. A mother and her three children lived in the home and neighbors said they had lived there for just a week.

"The house was engulfed in flames," one neighbor said. "The man came out of the house with a child, holding him, and put him in the back of the ambulance."

What's left of the home is being boarded up.

"I looked out and the truck and the ambulance was here," neighbor William Johnson said.

Johnson has lived on Etheridge Street for 25 years and said he has never seen anything like what he saw early Monday morning.

"Somebody must have died down there, because I see a lot of investigators down there," Johnson said.

Neighbors said they are praying for the family.

"You think it could have been yours, but all you can do is just pray about it," Johnson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by State Bomb and Arson investigators.

The Humboldt Boys and Girls Club is taking donations to help the family. If you would like more information on how you can help, click here.

