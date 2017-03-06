Mother pleads guilty in death of 7-week-old; will not go to prison

A woman accused of killing her 7-week-old in 2014 pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, and she will not spend anymore time in prison.

Andrea Walker told officers she left 7-week-old Aniston Walker alone with a 3-year-old in January 2014. When she came home, the baby was gone.

"She would tell you she's been living in a twilight zone. This can't be real," Walker's lawyer, Michael Working, said.

Walker's attorneys are standing by their claim that she did not hurt her 7-week-old daughter Aniston.

"The story has consistently been that when she came home, her young 7-week-old Aniston was not there and she did not know what had happened to her," lawyer Kamilah Turner said.

Aniston's body was found in a Millington ditch in February. The medical examiner said baby Aniston died by manner of homicide and violence.

Walker was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in June 2014, but pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a lesser charge.

Over the years, Walker has been questioned by many, but now, she will be living as a convicted felon.

Walker was sentenced to four years of supervised probation. It's a decision attorneys on both sides agreed upon because Walker has no prior convictions

"She's led an exemplary life. It's a big reason why what happened today happened today," Working said.

Walker will spend no more time behind bars. Her attorneys said she's happy to be home with her family.

"We all agreed this was the best resolution given all the circumstances," Turner said.

