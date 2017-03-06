Rendezvous to return to AutoZone Park

One of Memphis' most famous barbecue restaurants is making its way back into AutoZone Park.

Rendezvous has been a Memphis tradition since 1948, but for the past couple seasons the restaurant has not been part of the Redbirds experience.

When the Cardinals organization took over the Redbirds, in an effort to save it and keep it in Memphis, the team ended the Rendezvous contract.

But now, Rendezvous has a new contract, and those delightful aromas will will once again waft through the ballpark.

“For Memphians, the saying ‘as American as baseball and apple pie’ can also be ‘as Memphis as baseball and barbecue,’” Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. “Barbecue has been a hot topic at the ballpark over the past couple of years, and we have a little ‘sauce on our face,’ so to speak, from the last few seasons without Rendezvous. You can pass us a napkin, because we cannot wait to dig into the world-famous Rendezvous BBQ Nachos with everyone this season!”

