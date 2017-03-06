MTSU basketball ranked nationally for the first time ever

For the first time ever, Middle Tennessee State University has a nationally ranked basketball team.

MTSU is ranked 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The team finished one vote outside the AP Top 25 poll.

MTSU finished first in Conference USA ahead of the conference tournament.

The team is looking to continue its momentum into the NCAA Tournament, which is where the team made a name for itself in 2016 by beating 2 seed Michigan State in the first round.

