Attorney: Sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence 'wants to get back to work'

A Shelby County Sheriff's deputy faced a judge Monday on charges of domestic violence.

"He is accused of a crime. His humble position is that he's not guilty," Deric Hoffman's attorney, Leslie Ballin, said.

The court appearance comes two days after law enforcement said he assaulted his wife at her Grinstead Cove home.

The affidavit reports the 29-year-old Hoffman went to the home Saturday afternoon with a cake. He asked his wife to bring a knife to cut the cake and then police said he got upset when his wife didn't want any cake.

"I've been married 40 years. There are difficulties, I can speak from experiences," Ballin said.

According to the report, he then is accused of ripping the knife out of his wife's hand and pushing her down, causing her to hurt her hand.

"He's faced with a charge he's not guilty of," Ballin said. "We just want the justice system to run its course and at the end of the end, he will be acquitted in my humble opinion."

Hoffman has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

"He wants to get back to work. It's a job that he's trained for," Ballin said. "The job that he enjoys. A job that he does a good job in performing."

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday. He is due back in court on March 23.

