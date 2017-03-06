Girlfriend, boyfriend accused of stealing shower trailer built for homeless Mid-Southerners

A place of refuge for homeless Memphians has been stolen.

Trailer being redesigned to help homeless in Memphis. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A trailer stolen from a church parking lot has been returned to its rightful owners.

The trailer was in the process of becoming a refuge for homeless people in the Mid-South.

Crittenden County Sheriff's Office said two people stole the trailer from the parking lot of a Millington, Tennessee, church on March 2.

Emily Bogue, 34, is in custody. Her boyfriend is not in custody, but she said they stole the trailer together and brought it to Tom Sawyer RV Park in Crittenden County Arkansas.

Investigators did not release the identity of Bogue's boyfriend.

She's in jail on a $6,000 bond.

