Solar panels to offset 3 percent of electricity cost for Ole Miss

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

The University of Mississippi is saving money by using the latest technology: solar panels.

According to the Oxford Eagle, more than 400 solar panels have been installed on the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence.

The new panels are expected to offset three percent of electricity costs from 2016.

