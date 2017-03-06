Oxford says goodbye to police captain

After 28 years of great service, Captain Philip Zampella said goodbye on his last day with the Oxford Police Department.

In his time with OPD Zampella served as a patrol officer, DUI Officer, Captain over School Resource Officers, and in his last position, Captain of Patrol Operations. Zampella retired from OPD on Monday.

He has also served as a SWAT team member, Firearms Instructor, Active Shooter Instructor, DARE/GREAT Instructor, President of the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officer Association, and Defensive Tactics Instructor, to name a few.

The Oxford Police Department spoke highly of Captain Philip saying, “Captain Zampella has been an invaluable asset to the Oxford Police Department. His knowledge, experience, and community service cannot be replaced.”

It’s a bittersweet day for members of the department and community due to him touching so many lives in the years he served.

