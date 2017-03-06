Millington police officer arrested for making threats at employees

An off-duty Millington police officer was arrested in Oakland, Tennessee, on Monday.

The officer, William Robert Redditt, was off-duty when investigators said he made a verbal threat against a tow company's employee.

Reddit is a 12 year veteran of the police force and is now charged with simple assault. According to Oakland police, Redditt threatened to "blow off" the head of an employee at Earle's Wrecker Service after employees laughed at him because he couldn't open the door to the business.

Witnesses said Redditt was pulling on a door clearly marked 'push' and employees told him to 'push.' After the incident at the door, an employee said Redditt walked to his vehicle and reached in as if he were getting a gun.

Police searched his car and did not find a gun.

Redditt, who wanted his car repaired, drove away saying he would take his business elsewhere. He was arrested just down the street by Oakland officers.

"We have to be fair across the board and if you violate the law, we're going to enforce it," Oakland police chief Chris Earl said.

However, the incident has caused some in the area to wonder why an officer would react so angrily over something that seems simple.

"If he got mad over something so simple like that, maybe if I was to say something wrong to him, who's to say he wouldn't snap on me too," resident Brandon Shahan said.

Redditt faces a simple assault charge. His bond was set at $250.

