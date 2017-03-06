Police investigate sexual assault on Beale Street

A woman said she was sexually assaulted on Beale Street on Saturday night.

Memphis Police Department said the assault was reported around 9:45 at Beale Street Tap Room.

Beale Street Merchant's Association said it is aware of the report. Ken Taylor said the group is working with police on the case.

"We will be working with them to answer any questions that they have to get any footage that we do have," Taylor said. "Obviously safety is our number one concern that we have here on Beale Street, and our number one goal is to make sure every person who comes to Beale Street has a safe experience."

No one is in custody at this time.

