Hopdoddy Burger Bar coming to Overton Square

There will soon be a new spot to grab burgers and beers at Overton Square.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open in Overton Square this fall at 6 South Cooper Street.

Hopdoddy is known for their natural burgers, fresh-made buns, handcrafted milkshakes, an array of local craft beers and a full bar of wine and spirits.

Hopdoddy was founded in 2010 out of Austin, Texas. They were named one of the “Best Burgers in America” by Food & Wine, and took the number one spot on Business Insider’s 50 best burger joints in America three years in a row.

