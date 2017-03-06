Wings of Rescue to place over 100 animals in new home

Wings of Rescue will set out to safely airlift over 100 at-risk pets freeing them from over-crowded animal shelters and placing them in new loving homes in Spokane, Washington.

Wings of Rescue is a group of volunteer pilots dedicated to saving the lives of shelter pets that are facing death due to overcrowded shelters by moving them to undercrowded shelters and also help these pets get adopted.

By doing this, Wings of Rescue has found a better solution other than euthanizing almost 3 million animals annually. So far, Wings of Rescue has saved approximately 25,415 shelter pets and continues to save more.

The pets will be moved from these Mid-South shelters:

Desoto Animal County Shelter in Nesbit, MS

West Memphis Animal Shelter in Arkansas

Memphis Animal Services and Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Arkansas.

The pets will board the planes 8 p.m. on March 8 and depart from Signature Flight Support at 2488 Winchester Rd at 10 a.m.

Wings of Rescue saved 450 animals in February.

Each flight cost thousands and the Wings of Rescue function solely off of donations. You can donate to the cause by clicking here.

