'Speed repping' gives chance at one-on-one with city leaders

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Mart Luttrell, Memphis police director Mike Rallings, and other city officials took part in a first-of-its-kind “speed repping” in Whitehaven on Monday.

The event was held at the Whitehaven Branch Library, and it was modeled after speed dating events.

Concerned residents and local students got three minutes to sit down in front of city officials. During that time they could ask the officials anything or just voice concerns they have.

Some of the most popular topics of conversation during the "speed repping" event were crime, public services, education, and how government works.

“Most of the issues we have in Memphis are miscommunications, and I ask that we sit down and talk to each other more and not talk at each other,” Rallings said.

The event could be expanded in the future by adding more locations and officials participating in the events.

