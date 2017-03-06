3 arrested for trying to rob woman in Olive Branch restaurant parking lot

Three young men were arrested for an attempted armed robbery at the Olive Branch Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

Olive Branch Police Department identified the three suspects as Tarvondis Malik Nunnally, 18, Kevin D'Juan Stigger, 17, and Rondericquez Rashad Beard, 18.

Investigators said on February 22 around 8:45 p.m., the three men walked up to a woman sitting in her car in the restaurant's parking lot. They pulled out a gun and demanded the woman give them money.

The woman started honking her horn, which caused the men to run away.

Nunnally is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact. His bond is set at $75,000.

Stigger is charged with armed robbery. His bond is set at $150,000.

Beard is charged with armed robbery. His bond is set at $250,000.

