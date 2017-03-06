Oxford mayoral race goes uncontested

Robyn Tannehill will become the next mayor of Oxford, MS.

Although the election will not officially happen until June 6, Tannehill will be the only name on the ballot because she was the only candidate to file by the city’s deadline.

While Tannehill will not have to campaign, she hopes to connect with the people of Oxford before she takes office.

For the next three months, the soon-to-be mayor said she will be knocking on doors and meeting with community groups and city employees.

"Most of the issues that we're dealing with are challenges and opportunities from the enormous growth that we're dealing with in Oxford," Tannehill said. "Things that aren't talked about often like sewage and drainage issues, and storm water runoff, and parking, and things like that."

Tannehill said she was surprised to find out she was the only candidate to qualify.

