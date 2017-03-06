Video shows Collierville High School construction progress - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Video shows Collierville High School construction progress

By Erin Wilson
Progress is being made as construction continues on the largest high school in Tennessee.

A new video was released Monday that shows Collierville High School starting to resemble a small city.

The mayor confirms that everything is on schedule thanks to great weather. The school is projected to open August 2018.

