Man shot in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in Whitehaven on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the corner of Holmes Road and 8th Road.

The suspect was last seen going south on Holmes in a grey vehicle.

No condition update on the victim is available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly