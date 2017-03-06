Severe weather threats expire in Mid-South

The threat of severe weather is over for the Mid-South.

Rain will move east and the clouds will slowly decrease from west to east this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s depending on cloud cover in your area. The breeze out of the north will die down by sunset.

TODAY: Clearing from west to east. Winds: N 5-15 mph. High: 64

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Patchy morning fog. Wind: Light . Low: 40

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a brief break from the rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect another round of showers and storms by Friday morning with highs in the 60s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: The wet and unsettled pattern will continue. We'll see more clouds and another round of showers or storms late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs may be a little cooler with 50s and 60s. Check back for updates on timing and temperatures because this may change a little as we get closer.

