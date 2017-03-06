TN House names Bartlett superintendent as 'Superintendent of the Year'

A Mid-South superintendent received top honors in Nashville by the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Superintendent Dr. David Stephens of Bartlett City Schools was recognized by the House of Representatives as Tennessee's 2017 Superintendent of the Year.

Stephens has led Bartlett City Schools since 2013. He has served almost 30 years in public education, including being a teacher, assistant principal, principal, chief of staff, deputy superintendent, and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Congratulations Dr. Stephens!

