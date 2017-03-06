Weight loss provides for healthy check to Heroes Fund

Over 200 ladies took on a challenge for health and service at Jane's Gym.

The ladies at the gym pitched in to lose weight while earning funds for the Olive Branch Heroes Fund.

While they were having fun, losing some New Year's pounds, and competing in a friendly contest, they were also raising money for a good cause.

The Heroes Fund is used to help Olive Branch Emergency Service Workers in a variety of ways, including personal needs of those injured on duty as well as funding for specialized training and equipment.

The ladies presented the check in the amount of $1,317 to the Heroes Fund on Saturday, March 4.

That was $1 for every pound lost by the women.

