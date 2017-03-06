Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Zaxby's, driver detained

The driver of a silver Rav4 has been detained after a pedestrian was struck on Union Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian was in the 2200 block of Union Avenue, near Zaxby's, when a silver Rav4 struck the pedestrian just before 8 p.m. Monday.

No condition is available on the person at this time.

