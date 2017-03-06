New details emerge in deadly hit and run case

New details regarding the investigation into the hit-and-run crash that killed Christopher Phillips near Overton Square are beginning to surface.

A search warrant issued shows police believe they will find a Silver Ford Mustang involved in the crash at It's All Good Auto Sales. The warrant also said several Crime Stopper tips came in indicating the identity of the vehicle and the owner responsible.

WMC Action News 5 spoke to It's All Good Auto Sales' owner, Mark Goodfellow, by phone. He said investigators found nothing -- and took nothing -- from his lot.

Goodfellow said investigators told him additional warrants were issued in the case. MPD declined to comment as the investigation is ongoing.

The parents of Christopher Phillips issued a statement on the situation:

Dear Family, Friends, Neighbors and Community, “There are no words to describe what your support has meant to our family during the last 11 days. All I can think of is, ‘how in the world do families who don’t have the huge support network we have even cope with something like this?’ You all mean the world to us and we really do feel the collective grief of the community at large. Joe and I knew our son, Christopher, was a really special guy, although we had no idea the vast number of people he touched and how he’d enriched their lives. Most nourishing to our souls are the rich stories, which all share a common thread; his decency, his contagious joy, his love of family, that he made it a priority to visit his sweet little Italian grandmother regularly, he greeted friends with a big bear hug and told them he loved them. His insatiable thirst for knowledge and reading, his passion for music, culinary art and that he was a shameless lover of and promoter of all things Memphis. He didn’t talk about people; he spoke about philosophy, world events, economics, politics and in a thoughtful, informed manner, inviting people to share their perspective. And of course his beloved Cubbies, Tigers and Grizzlies. He wrote his Congressman, regularly. I remember a few years ago, I was sitting at a table in a Mid-town restaurant, waiting on clients to join me for a business lunch meeting and Christopher called, just to check in. While we were chatting, Steve Cohen, his congressman, came in and was seated at a table near me. I wove that into my conversation with Christopher while waiting on my clients, to which he replied, “Oh, I just e-mailed him this morning, about….” We made our first quick pass through his apartment Friday to grab important papers. I also grabbed the first few books I saw lying around which were: ‘PLATO in 90 Minutes’, Friedrich Nietzsche, Lao Tzu and ‘The Letters of Theodore Roosevelt’. This is who our son was. People continue to ask what they can do to help. I have two specific requests. First, hold the Memphis Police Department and Crime Stoppers in your heart, thoughts and prayers. They have worked tirelessly to bring justice and identify the driver of the car who killed Christopher. Second, please consider sharing the new Crime Stoppers page, created today specifically for ‘Christopher Phillips-Extra Awards for Tips’. You can also invite your social media contacts to follow/share the page. This will create visibility to the $6000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who killed our son and left him lying in the middle of Madison Avenue on February 22. With our Sincerest Gratitude, Joe and Lauri Phillips”

If you have any information about this crime you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

