Police investigate heated exchange at Southaven CiCi's

Police are investigating after two families erupted into mayhem at CiCi’s Pizza in Southaven.

The video of the two clashing families, posted on Facebook, garnered more than 2,600 shared in under 24 hours.

“That's the craziest thing I've ever seen and I wasn't even there,” Lindsey Gregory said.

The woman behind the video unintentionally captured the exchange. The woman behind the camera said she wanted to document how dirty she found the restaurant. Instead, she got a near-brawl.

Seconds before the camera started recording, she said a woman jumped up, claiming the other family involved bumped her child.

The woman said she and others around her never saw the alleged bump.

Accusations were then hurled across the restaurant, forcing police to step in.

“Honestly, don't think that I would start a fight in the middle of the restaurant over it,” Kimbrly Anderson said.

Anderson said she sympathized with the family under attack after watching the video.

“We've had that actually happen at school and had turn in to a fight because he bumped into someone. And it was an accident,” she said.

CiCi’s was unavailable for comment. Southaven police said they are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

