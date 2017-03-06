Woman in critical condition after Horn Lake shooting

Three people are in custody following a shooting in Horn Lake.

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Horn Lake.

Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Haynes Drive.

Neighbors said they heard around eight gunshots in the area.

Police said the woman was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The teen son of the victim said he was standing beside his mother when she was shot.

"I don't know who shot my mom; all I know is I just want justice," he said.

