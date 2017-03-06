Grizzlies fall to league-worst Nets at home

The pre-All-Star break Memphis Grizzlies have been nowhere to be seen as of late.

Monday night, the team was beaten handily by the Brooklyn Nets, who own the worst record in the NBA.

The Nets (11-15) posted a 122-109 win over the Grizz, who were absent on defense much of the night.

An explosive effort from Mike Conley wasn’t nearly enough to counter the poor defensive performance. Conley scored 32 points, but that couldn’t shake off poor shooting performances from Marc Gasol (4-11) and Zach Randolph (4-12).

Sean Kilpatrick scored 22 points off the bench for Brooklyn, making his way to the foul line 17 times. Even worse? Brook Lopez, the Nets’ top stud, was hardly a factor. The big man scored just 8 points with 4 rebounds.

Memphis has now lost three games in a row and allowed over 120 points in their last two.

Memphis is sinking in the Western Conference standings, barely holding strong by a half game over number 7 Oklahoma City. The timing is worse considering the rough patch the LA Clippers are going through, giving Memphis a chance at breathing room to move up.

Since the All-Star break, Memphis is just 2-4 despite some big scoring efforts from Mike Conley. The defense is now allowing more than 100 points per game, which still puts them at 4th best in the NBA. However, righting the ship is a must.

The Grizzlies next chance to turn things around will come against the aforementioned Clippers, who they host on Thursday night at FedExForum.

