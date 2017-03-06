Tigers open AAC Tournament against UCF Thursday

It's a new season for the Memphis Tigers, thanks to the opening of the conference tournament.

That crushing defeat in the regular season finale to 14th ranked SMU aside, the Memphis Tigers will get a brand new start with the upcoming American Athletic Conference Tournament this week.

The Tigers, who played well enough early in the season to earn the fifth seed and a first round bye, will play fourth UCF and 7'6" Center Tacko Fall in the AAC Quarterfinals this Friday at Connecticut.

Tipoff time is 1 p.m. at Hartford.

The U of M split with the Knights this season, with both teams winning on their home floor.

The Tigers finished the regular season 19-12/9-9 in conference play.

