Rebels, Bulldogs, Vols, and Razorbacks get assignments for SEC Tournament

Ole Miss got the number six seed and a first round bye in the SEC tournament at Nashville.

The Rebels get the winner between Auburn and Missouri on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena..

Twelfth seed Mississippi State plays 13th Seed LSU on the tourney's opening day Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Nashville. The winner gets Alabama.

Tennessee is the ninth seed. The Vols face eighth seed Georgia at noon Thursday, with that winner getting top seed Kentucky on Friday.

Friday night, the Arkansas Razorbacks, as the three-seed, get the Ole Miss/Missouri winner in the final game of the night around 8:30 in Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.