CBU makes NCAA Tournament for 5th time in school history

For the first time in four years, the Christian Brothers University Buccaneers are heading to the NCAA Tournament.
They'll play in the Division II South Regional, where the Bucs earned the Number Six seed.
They'll face Number Three seed Delta State on Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.
This will be CBU's fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
