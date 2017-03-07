CBU makes NCAA Tournament for 5th time in school history - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CBU makes NCAA Tournament for 5th time in school history

(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

For the first time in four years, the Christian Brothers University Buccaneers are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

They'll play in the Division II South Regional, where the Bucs earned the Number Six seed.

They'll face Number Three seed Delta State on Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.

This will be CBU's fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly