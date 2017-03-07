4 Memphis teams advance to TN Boys State HS Basketball Tournament

East High School, Southwind High School, Sheffield High School. and Mitchell High School will all advance to the state basketball tournament after winning their matches at sectionals.
East 74
Brighton 54
Southwind 97
Cordova 81
Sheffield 71
Fayette-Ware 67
Mitchell 61
Halls 43
