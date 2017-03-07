4 Memphis teams advance to TN Boys State HS Basketball Tournamen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

4 Memphis teams advance to TN Boys State HS Basketball Tournament

(Source: pixabay) (Source: pixabay)
(WMC) -

East High School, Southwind High School, Sheffield High School. and Mitchell High School will all advance to the state basketball tournament after winning their matches at sectionals.

TN Boys Class AAA Sectional

East  74
Brighton 54

Southwind   97
Cordova      81

TN Boys Class AA Sectional

Sheffield   71
Fayette-Ware  67

TN Boys Class A Sectional

Mitchell   61
Halls      43

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly