4 Memphis teams advance to TN Boys State HS Basketball Tournament

East High School, Southwind High School, Sheffield High School. and Mitchell High School will all advance to the state basketball tournament after winning their matches at sectionals.

TN Boys Class AAA Sectional

East 74

Brighton 54

Southwind 97

Cordova 81

TN Boys Class AA Sectional

Sheffield 71

Fayette-Ware 67

TN Boys Class A Sectional

Mitchell 61

Halls 43

