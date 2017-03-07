1 detained after Sherwood Forest shooting

One person was detained after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Department later identified the man as 28-year-old Emmanuel Lane.

Memphis Police Department rushed to Sturgeon Avenue near Robin Hood Lane around 2:30 a.m.

A woman said she was sleeping with her two daughters and 6-year-old grandson in the home when a man tried to break in through her front door. Her daughters hid in a closet and called 911.

Memphis Police Department said Lane tried to break into at least three homes. At the third home, a resident ran into his living room to find Lane standing just inside his front door. The victim said Lane was screaming and put his hands near his jacket. That's when the victim shot him.

Another person inside the home tried to keep Lane from leaving, but he still ran out of the house.

Lane was arrested and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Neighbors said the crime in the area worries them.

"He had to be strong or something to go through two storm doors," neighbor Walter Saffold said. "It could've been over here, and at 3 o'clock in the morning, that's scary."

