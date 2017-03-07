Power surge sets 3 homes on fire

Firefighters battled flames at multiple houses on Reese Street between Midland Avenue and Southern Avenue.

Firefighters rushed to the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"I ran down to the back of the house," Lisa Mclain said. "The electrical box attached to the house was on fire."

Mclain's home was one of three that caught fire. While firefighters did their best to get the fire under control, McClain also helped.

"I threw a jug of water on it, got it out, and called the fire department," McLain said.

Memphis Fire Department spokesperson Wayne Cooke said a power surge caused the fires.

"It appears to have spread electrically on the exterior of the structures from the exterior power," Cooke said.

"We heard what sounded like a shotgun go off first," Chris Bickerstaff said.

Bickerstaff lives down the street from Mclain. The power surge caused him to lose power.

Eventually firefighters put out all three fires without McLain, her neighbors, or her pets getting hurt.

"I'm just lucky and grateful," she said.

